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Delhi HC grants interim bail to Er Rashid, AIP welcomes decision

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi welcomed the decision of the HC granting interim bail to Er Rashid to meet his critically ill father.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Baramulla MP Er Rashid to meet his critically ill father who is currently battling for his life at the SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Baramulla MP Er Rashid to meet his critically ill father who is currently battling for his life at the SMHS Hospital, Srinagar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi welcomed the decision of the HC granting interim bail to Er Rashid to meet his critically ill father.

In a statement, Nabi described the order as a timely and humane intervention that upholds both the letter and spirit of justice. “We wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the HC. It reflects the judiciary’s deep sensitivity towards human suffering and reinforces the belief that justice in India remains compassionate and responsive,” he said.

He said the decision comes as a moment of relief not only for the family but also for the people who were anxiously following the situation. “At a time when a family is going through immense emotional distress, such judicial wisdom ensures that humanity is not overshadowed by procedure,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Delhi HC grants interim bail to Er Rashid, AIP welcomes decision
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Delhi HC grants interim bail to Er Rashid, AIP welcomes decision
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