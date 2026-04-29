Delhi HC grants interim bail to Er Rashid, AIP welcomes decision

The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Baramulla MP Er Rashid to meet his critically ill father who is currently battling for his life at the SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Baramulla MP Er Rashid to meet his critically ill father who is currently battling for his life at the SMHS Hospital, Srinagar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi welcomed the decision of the HC granting interim bail to Er Rashid to meet his critically ill father.

In a statement, Nabi described the order as a timely and humane intervention that upholds both the letter and spirit of justice. “We wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the HC. It reflects the judiciary’s deep sensitivity towards human suffering and reinforces the belief that justice in India remains compassionate and responsive,” he said.

He said the decision comes as a moment of relief not only for the family but also for the people who were anxiously following the situation. “At a time when a family is going through immense emotional distress, such judicial wisdom ensures that humanity is not overshadowed by procedure,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Nabi said the order strengthens public faith in the judiciary as a guardian of rights and dignity. “The High Court has once again demonstrated that courts are not just interpreters of law but also protectors of human values. This decision will go a long way in reassuring people that justice is both fair and humane,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nabi said the order strengthens public faith in the judiciary as a guardian of rights and dignity. “The High Court has once again demonstrated that courts are not just interpreters of law but also protectors of human values. This decision will go a long way in reassuring people that justice is both fair and humane,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reiterating AIP’s stand, he said democracy is strengthened when institutions respond with empathy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating AIP’s stand, he said democracy is strengthened when institutions respond with empathy. {{/usCountry}}

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