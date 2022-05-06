Delhi man arrested for cheating Chandigarh woman out of 2.21 lakh

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a man from Sarswati Vihar, New Delhi, for cheating a Chandigarh woman out of ₹2.21 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Tinu Yadav, 33.

The victim stated in her complaint that she had received a State Bank of India credit card on December 13, 2021. She received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself an SBI employee. The caller told her that he has generated the PIN for her new credit card and asked her for the OTP which she has received. The complainant shared the OTP with the caller, who withdrew the amount in three transactions.

Yadav disclosed that he and his associates are running a fake call centre at Badarpur in Delhi and they used fake documents to open the bank accounts where they transferred the amount they got by cheating people.

The accused has produced in court and was sent to three days in police remand.

Man arrested for running fake call centre

In another case, a 27-year-old man was arrested from Delhi for cheating a Chandigarh man out of ₹70,000.

The accused has been identified as Nitish Kumar alias Sunny alias Lakshya.

The complainant, Gurbant Singh, said that he received a call from an unknown woman who said that she was from Bajaj Finance. The caller offered him a loan of ₹7 lakh and he agreed to take it. Thereafter, he again received a call from a man who introduced himself as Sanjeev Kumar and asked him to send the requisite documents. Gurbant said he sent the documents to him, after which he received a mail asking that he deposit ₹70,000 as security fee.

He deposited the cash, after which he received a call from another person who demanded an additional ₹48,800. But, he got suspicious and didn’t deposit any more cash.

Nitish disclosed that he and his associates were running a fake call centre at Badarpur in Delhi and cheated people on the pretext of selling them insurance and giving them loans. The accused was produced in court and sent to three days in police remand.