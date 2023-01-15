Delhi man killed as SUV hits truck in Kurukshetra

: A 24-year-old man from Delhi was killed and his three friends sustained serious injuries when the SUV they were travelling in hit a truck from behind near Shahbad town in Kurukshetra district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Shashtri Park in New Delhi. The injured are Aryan, 18, Chand, 23, and Prince, 23, and they have been admitted to civil hospital Kurukshetra.

Police said that the accident took place on Saturday when the victims were going to Manali to celebrate Sumit’s birthday.

According to Chand’s statement, the accident took place due to the negligence of the truck driver as he suddenly applied breaks and the car hit the truck from the rear.

They all were rushed to a hospital in Shahbad, where Sumit was declared brought dead.

Police said that the driver of the truck fled the spot and they took the truck in their possession.

An FIR has been registered under sections 304 A, 337 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver.

The body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said.