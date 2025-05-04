{Delhi-Katra expressway project} Farmers to block rail traffic on May 7 against land acquisition

(Blurb) To lay siege to tracks in Devidaspura village on first day, Basti Tenka Wali in Ferozepur on May 8 Farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Sunday announced to lay siege to the Amritsar-Delhi rail route in Devidaspura village on May 7 to protest the “forcible” land acquisition. (HT File)

After clashes in Gurdaspur district between farmers and police over land acquisition for the Delhi-Katra expressway project, farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Sunday announced to lay siege to the Amritsar-Delhi rail route in Devidaspura village on May 7 to protest the “forcible” land acquisition.

Led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s state president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, leaders of the organisation accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government of turning Punjab into a police state under the direction of the central government, and forcefully acquiring land for road projects across hundreds of locations in Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. Union’s state general secretary Rana Ranbir Singh and state leader Sarwan Singh Pandher were also present.

“For the past three years, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has been protesting at numerous locations. Recently, chunks of land were taken without fair compensation, violating the basic and human rights of hundreds of people,” said Sabhra. He claimed that despite repeated assurances by the administration in Gurdaspur that land for which payment hasn’t been made will not be taken, “efforts continue to seize even that land for which awards (compensation notices) haven’t yet been issued”.

Pandher said that although some farmers reclaimed possession of their land, a heavy police force arrived again in Saiduke village of Amritsar to take control of the land. The union members said preparations for the May 7 rail blockade were underway on a war footing. If the government doesn’t respond on the first day, another point — Basti Tenka Wali in Ferozepur — will be blocked on May 8, they added.

The union appealed to the government to resolve the issue promptly, keeping in mind the difficulties people are about to face.