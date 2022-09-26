Delhi-Shimla daily flight resumes after two years

Daily flights between Shimla and Delhi resumed on Monday after two years.

“Alliance Air has expanded its connectivity in North India by recommencing its maiden regional connectivity scheme (RCS) route Delhi-Shimla-Delhi, which will operate daily effective September 26,” said Yash Vardhan Singh, deputy engineer, Alliance Air.

Alliance Air had announced plans to resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 but it could not do so due to inclement weather, and consequently the plan was put off till September 23 and then a new date was fixed for September 26.

The airline said that the fare is ₹2,141 and added that the Delhi to Shimla flight will run at 7.10am, while the flight from Shimla to Delhi will take off at 8.50am daily.

“Flight 9I 821 will depart from Delhi at 0710 hrs and arrive in Shimla at 0820 hrs. Flight 9I 822 will depart from Shimla at 0850 hrs and arrive in Delhi at 1000 hrs. The introductory all-inclusive fares for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2141,” the airlines said.

Will boost tourism in region

After the flight landed at Jubbarhatti airport, 24km from Shimla, local Lok Sabha member and Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said: “I’m happy that Shimla as a tourist destination has got this service again. I had raised this matter with the central government time and again. It was discussed extensively with Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and he assured us that the flight to Shimla will be resumed soon.”

Kashyap lit a lamp on this occasion at the airport and thanked both the central and state governments for the decision that would give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

To be extended to Kullu, Dharamshala

Alliance Air had announced that the airline will operate a fixed-wing aircraft ATR 42-600 on the route and flights will be extended to key tourist destinations of Kullu and Dharamshala.

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman met Alliance Air authorities in this regard on August 25.

There was a plan to extend the flight to Kullu and Dharamshala as well. While flights on the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi routes would operate seven days a week, they would operate between Shimla-Kullu-Shimla four times a week and between Dharamshala-Shimla three times a week.

Being a tabletop airport, the plane cannot take off at full capacity from Shimla amid air turbulence.

Alliance Air’s Delhi-Shimla flight was started in 2017 but was stopped in 2020 as the airline’s lease for the smaller ATR 42 aircraft expired. Since then, the airport has only seen heli-taxi services or occasional chartered flights.

