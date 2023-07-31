Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: Parcel boy robbed of 18.4 lakh, ornaments in Dasuya, 3 booked

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2023 12:41 AM IST

A delivery boy working with a logistic company in Chandigarh was robbed of 18.4 lakh and ornaments on Sunday in Dasuya where he had gone to drop a parcel.

In his complaint to the police, Bharat Saini said he had delivered a parcel in Hoshiarpur city and collected 18.4 lakh in cash. He had to deliver two parcels to a jeweller in Talwara but the jeweller’s son asked him to reach Tanda bypass from where he picked him in his car and drove towards Talwara, Saini said.

The man took a link road and stopped his car at a secluded place near Rampur Haler where two scooter-borne persons, who had been chasing the car from Tanda bypass, looted the money and a parcel containing gold ornaments, he claimed.

He said the jeweller’s son took the other parcel and left. He narrated the incident to villagers who helped him lodge a complaint with the police, he added.

Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh said that a case had been registered against the jeweller’s son and two unidentified persons.

