Punjab: Parcel boy robbed of 18.4 lakh, ornaments in Dasuya, 3 booked

Hoshiarpur : A delivery boy working with a logistic company in Chandigarh was robbed of ₹18.4 lakh and ornaments on Sunday in Dasuya where he had gone to drop a parcel.

A delivery boy working with a logistic company in Chandigarh was robbed of ₹ 18.4 lakh and ornaments on Sunday in Dasuya where he had gone to drop a parcel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint to the police, Bharat Saini said he had delivered a parcel in Hoshiarpur city and collected ₹18.4 lakh in cash. He had to deliver two parcels to a jeweller in Talwara but the jeweller’s son asked him to reach Tanda bypass from where he picked him in his car and drove towards Talwara, Saini said.

The man took a link road and stopped his car at a secluded place near Rampur Haler where two scooter-borne persons, who had been chasing the car from Tanda bypass, looted the money and a parcel containing gold ornaments, he claimed.

He said the jeweller’s son took the other parcel and left. He narrated the incident to villagers who helped him lodge a complaint with the police, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh said that a case had been registered against the jeweller’s son and two unidentified persons.