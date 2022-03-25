Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Demand for financial package: AAP’s lies stand exposed, says Sirsa

In a statement released here on Thursday, Sirsa said that Kejriwal always resorts to lies for seeking votes and he did the same in Punjab during the recently held elections
Soon after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa took a dig at AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying his lies stood exposed with the Punjab CM seeking a special financial package of 1 lakh crore from the Centre.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Soon after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa took a dig at AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying his lies stood exposed with the Punjab CM seeking a special financial package of 1 lakh crore from the Centre.

In a statement released here on Thursday, Sirsa said that Kejriwal always resorts to lies for seeking votes and he did the same in Punjab during the recently held elections.

He said that Kejriwal promised free power, 1,000 per month to women and others, and when he was asked how he is going to manage the finances, he replied that the government will save money from sand mining, excise policy and by eradicating corruption.

Attacking the AAP government in Punjab, Sirsa said in just a week, the new CM approached the PM, seeking 1 lakh crore to dole out freebies promised by his mentor Kejriwal.

The BJP leader went on to say that Mann has said that the state was under 3 lakh crore debt. He said this is a fact which in known to everyone and was known to Kejriwal as well when he had made the announcements regarding the sops.

He asked when they were already aware of the financial crisis, why did they make such announcements?

