Demand of statehood restoration would remain a priority: J&K CM

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the demand for restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood would remain a priority.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minster Omar Abdullah (File)

Talking to reporters after reviewing relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-affected Rajouri district, the CM said the struggle by his government and National Conference (NC) for statehood will continue until it was restored.

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“We will continue our efforts until statehood is restored.”

Earlier, the chief minister, during the review, directed the district administration and concerned departments to expedite restoration works, strengthen rehabilitation efforts and undertake long-term mitigation measures to safeguard vulnerable areas.

Emphasising the need for enhanced support to affected families, the CM said that the existing relief assistance is inadequate to meet the costs of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

He assured that the J&K Government would enhance the quantum of relief and provide comprehensive rehabilitation assistance, particularly to families whose houses have been damaged and those rendered landless.

Directing the Rajouri DC to identify suitable government land, he said that families who have lost both their homes and agricultural land should be provided five marlas of land for rehabilitation. He further instructed the administration to ensure the immediate provision of special free ration to such families.

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{{^usCountry}} He also directed Jal Shakti department to submit proposals for the installation of hand pumps wherever feasible to ensure a reliable source of drinking water in affected areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also directed Jal Shakti department to submit proposals for the installation of hand pumps wherever feasible to ensure a reliable source of drinking water in affected areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Omar also chaired a high-level review meeting and appreciated the Rajouri district administration for issuing timely advisories and pre-positioning men and machinery in vulnerable locations, which helped minimise the loss of lives.

The CM also directed that a proposal for the construction of a Mini Secretariat in Rajouri be prepared and submitted. He asked the administration to explore the possibility of monetising Government office spaces that would become available after departments are relocated to the proposed complex.

During the visit, Omar also called on the family of Abdul Ghani, a Jal Shakti (PHE) daily-wage worker who lost his life after being swept away by flash floods while on night duty at a water supply pumping station in Kote Behrote, Thanamandi.

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Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the government’s full support.