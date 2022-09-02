Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Demanding pending payments, farmers block road outside Ambala sugar mill

Published on Sep 02, 2022

Several farmer unions, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) joined the protest outside Naraingarh Sugar Mills

Farmers block the road outside Ambala’s Naraingarh sugar mill, demanding release of pending payments. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Several farmer unions, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). on Thursday held a protest outside Naraingarh Sugar Mills, demanding pending payment.

The protests were led by Amarjeet Singh Mohri from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Shaheed Bhagar Singh and supported by others including BKU Sir Chotu Ram and Pagdi Sambhal group.

Senior SKM leaders Dr Darshan Pal, Suresh Kouth and others were also in attendance.

Farmer leader Tejveer Singh said the road was blocked for hours, but later vacated after an assurance of a meeting with senior officials next week.

“Other than the payments, issues like Shamlat Deh land and dwarfing of paddy crop were discussed. The government should take urgent steps to conduct girdawari into the dwarfing phenomenon,” he added.

