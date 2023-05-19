Four illegal showrooms demolished in Panchkula’s Barwala

A team from the district town planner (DTP) office demolished four illegal double-storey showrooms in Sultanpur, Barwala, on Thursday.

DTP Jaideep appealed to citizens not to construct within 30 metres and 60 metres on the sides of scheduled and national highways, respectively, as these are illegal constructions and will be demolished. (HT File Photo)

DTP Jaideep said notices were served to these building owners to demolish these illegal constructions, but they failed, so the demolition drive was carried out.

He appealed to citizens not to construct within 30 metres and 60 metres on the sides of scheduled and national highways, respectively, as these are illegal constructions and will be demolished.

He said if any colony was constructed without permission from the director, town and country planning department, Haryana, the DTP office will take action and FIR will also be registered. He urged residents not to purchase shops or houses without CLU/licence so that their money was not wasted.

He said recently the state government had extended the date of relaxation for regularisation of colonies till July 14, 2023, and the development charges had been reduced. He said the minimum area for colony was now two acres.

Under the policy, colonisers, property dealers and RWAs should deposit the documents in DTP office for regularisation.