10 dengue cases surface in Mohali in five days

As many as 10 dengue cases have been reported in Mohali in just five days of August.

Mohali DC Jain urged resident welfare associations and maintenance societies to keep roofs clean and drain out stagnant water to keep the mosquito larvae away.

Health officials shared this during a review meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Aashika Jain. Officials said in all, 39 dengue cases had been reported in the district since January.

Civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja shared teams out to detect larvae breeding spots found more larvae in Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, including Sunny Enclave, Jhungian Road, Balaji Society, Trivedi Camp, Sushma Joynest, Bhabat and Amandeep Colony.

During inspections from August 1 to 5, dengue larvae were found in 308 containers and 143 challans were issued to violators. Through a similar drive in July, 290 challans were issued after larvae were spotted in 1,085 containers.

Jain urged resident welfare associations and maintenance societies to keep roofs clean and drain out stagnant water to keep the mosquito larvae away.

She instructed SDMs to take stringent action under Section 133 of the CrPC against owners of poorly maintained vacant plots that had become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. She said awareness drives regarding dengue prevention should be intensified in both urban and rural areas.

All administrative officials, including ADCs, SDMs and officials of the health department, including SMOs and EOs, attended the meeting.

