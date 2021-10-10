Dengue cases spiral in Chandigarh tricity, 210 found infected in a day

The spurt in dengue cases continues in the tricity, as reflected in the 210 new cases cropping up on Saturday.

Mohali also reported two suspected deaths due to the viral infection, taking the district’s toll this year to eight.

The two patients, residents of Sector 70 and Baltana, were admitted at Fortis Hospital, Phase 8.

Chandigarh and Panchkula have not reported any fatality owing to the disease so far.

Mohali continues to be the worst-hit by the disease. Among the 210 latest infections, 176 were reported in Mohali, followed by 20 in Chandigarh and 14 in Panchkula.

The cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, started spiralling in September, as monsoon rains revived.

So far in 2021, Mohali has reported a total of 824 confirmed dengue cases, crossing last year’s figure of 471 cases.

Chandigarh’s tally stands at 143, against 265 in 2020. Panchkula has recorded 133 cases this year.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “Dengue is a seasonal disease and this year, most of the cases in Mohali are being reported from urban areas. The situation is alarming, but the health department is making every possible arrangement to provide treatment to the infected. The inspection, fogging and awareness campaigns by the district health department have been going on continuously since March.”

“We are conducting fogging of areas and teams from health authorities are holding regular checks. Fogging machines and breeder checkers are being used,” said Kuldeep Bawa, sub-divisional magistrate, Dera Bassi.

11 cops down with infection at Zirakpur police station

Bawa shared that 11 policemen posted at the Zirakpur police station had been found infected with dengue. Even the station house officer, Omkar Singh Brar, recently joined duty after 10 days, as he, too, was suffering from the infection.

“Densely populated areas like Tasambli village and rural areas in Dera Bassi are a matter of concern, as if a mosquito bites an infected person, it can act as a carrier and infect others as well,” he said.

Facilities being ramped up in hospitals

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar urged residents to ensure vector-control measures at their houses and locality. “We have already held a meeting and measures are being taken to curb the spread of dengue and fogging is also being increased,” she said.

Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said, “Since September, the institute is admitting more dengue patients as compared to Covid-19. We are arranging platelets, as many as we can, and have also increased dengue testing.”

Meanwhile, Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, said, “As dengue cases are soaring in Chandigarh and tricity, the patient’s admissions in emergency and paediatric wards have significantly increased. We are making sure that patients get beds in the hospital’s emergency department. We are also ensuring enough platelets in the blood bank.”

Special awareness drives every Sunday in UT

In view of the rising dengue cases, Yashpal Garg, health secretary, Chandigarh, on Saturday directed health teams to conduct special drives in Chandigarh every Sunday to spread awareness among residents.

“Specials drives will be carried out every Sunday in hotspots for vector-borne diseases. On October 10, a special drive has been planned in Mauli Jagran. Activities, such as intensive house-to-house survey, source reduction, destruction of breeding, spray and fogging, issuing of notices and challans, distribution of pamphlets, megaphone announcement and many more, are to be carried out,” Garg said.