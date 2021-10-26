Dengue claims three more lives in Mohali

Three more people succumbed to dengue in Mohali on Monday, pushing this year’s death toll to 24, which is the highest in at least one decade.

The health authorities also confirmed 135 fresh infections in the district, taking this year’s tally to 2,191. Only 471 cases were detected in 2020.

Among the 24 deaths recorded this year, 22 took place in October alone and two in September. In the past two years, only one death each was confirmed.

The latest victims of the viral infection are a 39-year-old man from Kakaur in Dera Bassi, a 65-year-old woman from Dhakoli and a 56-year-old woman from Fatehullapur village in Kharar.

Meanwhile, district epidemiologist Dr Vikrant Nagra on Monday visited Balongi village, where as many as 211 cases of dengue fever have been reported so far. Dr Nagra said the purpose of the visit was to find out why so many cases are surfacing in the area.

He said the health department team noticed that there was a lot of plastic waste, especially empty bottles and disposable glasses, scattered at many places in the village. He said plastic waste is the most suitable breeding site for mosquitoes as rainwater collects in them.

Similarly, many people have stored large quantities of water in homes where mosquito larvae are gathering. Apart from this, a large number of condemned vehicles are parked in front of the police station, in which water keeps accumulating.

39 cases surface in Chandigarh, 22 in Panchkula

Meanwhile, 39 residents were found infected with dengue in Chandigarh on Monday, taking this year’s tally to 654. However, no fresh fatality was reported. So far in October, the city has reported 570 cases while the death count remains at three. In October 2020, Chandigarh had reported 89 dengue cases.

On Monday, as many as 17 cases were reported from Manimajra alone besides nine cases from sector 45.

“The health department teams are conducting regular fogging and challaning in these areas and are also organising awareness camps. Also, special focus is being given in the areas where infections are being recorded. So far this year, 453 challans have been issued to people besides 332 show-cause notices,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

In Panchkula, 22 new cases of dengue were reported on Monday, taking the total count to 468 this year. As per the official data, no dengue-related death has been reported so far.