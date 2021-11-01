Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue outbreak: 148 more cases surface in tricity
chandigarh news

Dengue outbreak: 148 more cases surface in tricity

Mohali recorded 100 cases, followed by 35 in Chandigarh and 13 in Panchkula; Mohali is the worst-hit with its dengue count reaching 2,631
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh

No dengue death was reported in the tricity for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Meanwhile, 148 people tested positive for the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Mohali recorded 100 cases, followed by 35 in Chandigarh and 13 in Panchkula.

Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 2,631, of which 2,260 were reported in October. Also, Mohali recorded 31 deaths this year, of which 29 took place in October and two in September.

Chandigarh has recorded 889 cases so far, of which 805 surfaced in October. Three persons have also succumbed to the disease. Of the fresh cases, maximum were reported from Manimajra, Burail, Mauli Jagran, Daria. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 583, with one death so far this year.

