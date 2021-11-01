Dengue outbreak: 148 more cases surface in tricity

No dengue death was reported in the tricity for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Meanwhile, 148 people tested positive for the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Mohali recorded 100 cases, followed by 35 in Chandigarh and 13 in Panchkula.

Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 2,631, of which 2,260 were reported in October. Also, Mohali recorded 31 deaths this year, of which 29 took place in October and two in September.

Chandigarh has recorded 889 cases so far, of which 805 surfaced in October. Three persons have also succumbed to the disease. Of the fresh cases, maximum were reported from Manimajra, Burail, Mauli Jagran, Daria. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 583, with one death so far this year.