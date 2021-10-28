Dengue outbreak: Three more die in Mohali; Panchkula logs first death

Three more patients died of dengue in Mohali on Wednesday, taking this year’s death toll to 29.

Meanwhile, Panchkula recorded first death due to the mosquito-borne viral disease this season. Chandigarh has reported three deaths so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Mohali, it is the highest death toll due to dengue in at least a decade. In 2018, eight people had succumbed to the disease, while a fatality each was confirmed in the following two years.

The past three days have seen seven deaths while the month’s toll in the district has climbed to 27. The remaining two deaths this year were reported in September.

The latest victims have been identified as a 23-year-old man from Karala village, a 68-year-old woman from Dashmesh Colony in Zirakpur and a 42-year-old man from Kheri Jattan village in Dera Bassi. They all were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Also, 55 new cases were reported from the district, taking this year’s tally to 2,276, nearly a fivefold rise from 471 cases detected in 2020. Dengue cases start rising every monsoon and peak between September and November. The figures had remained on the lower side in the past two years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh reported 41 new cases, taking the year’s total to 737. In Panchkula, 28 cases surfaced and took the tally to 519.

Deputy CM takes stock at civil hospital

Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, who also holds the charge of health minister, on Wednesday visited the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, to assess the ground situation. He visited the dengue ward and interacted with the patients to enquire about the arrangements and medicine availability.

Soni said a special 80-bed ward has been set up on the third floor of the hospital for both confirmed and suspected dengue patients, where they are getting free treatment. In addition, the number of beds with mosquito nets has been increased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In view of the increasing number of patients in the emergency ward, he directed the hospital authorities to deploy more doctors and nurses and make proper sanitation arrangements. Soni said that any shortcoming in this regard will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the official concerned.

The deputy chief minister also visited the medicine stock room and enquired about the available stock. He also appealed to the people to take all necessary precautions to prevent dengue fever and not allow standing water anywhere in and around their homes. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and other officers were also present.

Health dept flags fogging delays

Meanwhile, the health authorities have been surveying various areas that are reporting dengue fever. On Wednesday, district epidemiologist Dr Vikrant Nagra along with his team visited the high-risk colonies at Zirakpur and villages in Dera Bassi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We found that there were several colonies in Dhakoli area where stagnant water had collected in vacant plots. Civic bodies of both Zirakpur and Dera Bassi are not doing proper fogging. People are complaining that no one is turning up for fogging,” said Dr Nagra.

Denying the allegation, Girish Verma, executive officer, MC, Zirakpur, said: “We have a proper schedule for fogging and we are doing it weekly. We have four machines working daily and one machine in reserve. Our employees are doing their duty honestly.”