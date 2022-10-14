Denied Cong ticket, Kurda Ram is INLD’s nominee for Adampur

: Hours after he was denied a Congress ticket for the November 3 Adampur bypoll, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) inducted Kurda Ram into the party and announced him as its nominee from the constituency.

Kurda Ram hails from Adampur’s largest village Balsmand. He will file his nomination papers on Friday in the presence of INLD chief OP Chautala. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2000 assembly election from the constituency on the ticket of Bansi Lal’s Haryana Vikas party.

“We have decided to pitch Kurda Ram in this by-election as he has been raising farmers’ issues for the last many years. He understands our social culture and a panchayat has unanimously asked him to contest the election,” INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said after inducting Kurda Ram in the party in Hisar.

Attacking BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, Abhay said he had resigned from Ellenabad constituency to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the three farm laws, while Bishnoi has switched sides from Congress to BJP due to the fear of the raids by the enforcement directorate.

Accusing former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of aligning with BJP and fielding a weak candidate from the constituency, Abhay said, “the Congress has given a ticket to an outsider, who had spoken derogatory remarks against the people of Bagri belt. Now, he will come to seek votes from the Bagri belt people. Bhupinder Singh Hooda is aligned with the BJP and to make this contest friendly, he has fielded Jai Parkash, who has no relevance here.”

He also hit out at his estranged nephew and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, saying those claiming to promote Devi Lal’s legacy will support his arch rival Bhajan Lal’s grand-son Bhavya Bishnoi, who is BJP’s candidate from the Adampur constituency. ENDS

