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De-notify hybrid paddy seeds to ease procurement: Bhagwant Mann to Shivraj Chouhan

The Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that a special committee would be constituted to examine the issue and recommend measures before the kharif season.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and sought his intervention for the de-notification of certain hybrid paddy seeds to ensure smooth procurement and lifting operations in Punjab during the forthcoming kharif season.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

During the meeting in Delhi, Mann secured assurances on uninterrupted fertiliser supply and groundwater conservation and sought Punjab’s representation in the Central Seed Committee, and pressed for wheat seed subsidy allocation for 2026-27.

During the meeting, Mann said certain hybrid paddy seed varieties have reportedly been causing higher grain breakage and lower head rice recovery during milling, leading to procurement problems for farmers. He said such varieties fail to meet the quality standards prescribed by the Food Corporation of India, resulting in inconvenience during procurement and lifting operations.

The Union minister assured that a special committee would be constituted to examine the issue and recommend measures before the kharif season.

The CM also pressed for Punjab’s adequate representation in the proposed Central Seed Committee under the Seed Bill 2025 and sought continuation of powers vested with the State Level Seed Committee. Mann further demanded allocation of wheat seed subsidy under Krishionnati Yojana for the financial year 2026-27 to improve seed replacement rates and agricultural productivity.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / De-notify hybrid paddy seeds to ease procurement: Bhagwant Mann to Shivraj Chouhan
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / De-notify hybrid paddy seeds to ease procurement: Bhagwant Mann to Shivraj Chouhan
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