Illegally occupied 3 acre freed in Garhi Tarkhana village

The department of rural development and panchayats on Wednesday successfully freed approximately 3 acres of land illegally occupied by the residents of Garhi Tarkhana village, which falls under the Machhiwara block.

Officials at the freed land on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Gurpreet Singh Mangat, block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) of Machhiwara said, “Encroached 3 acre land was obstructing the road which was freed after the directions from higher authorities.”

Superintendent Gurpreet Singh Badesha, panchayat officer Lakhwinder Singh, and Garhi Tarkhana village sarpanch Amarjit Singh, along with officials from the panchayat department, took possession of the illegally occupied land.

District development and panchayat officer (DDPO) Navneet Joshi said that the department is taking strict action against the encroachers and regular checkings are being conducted in this regard.