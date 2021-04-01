Departmental store employee shot dead by two robbers in Amritsar

AMRITSAR An employee of a departmental store was gunned down by two unidentified people, who reportedly had barged into the store with an intention of robbery, at the Majitha Road area on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sunny of Vijay Nagar area in Amritsar. Police said the incident took place at around 8:40pm when the owner and the employees were preparing to close the store.

A senior police official said the accused had come on a motorcycle and they thought that there were only two employees. “When the accused barged into the store, more employees came out of the storeroom. The accused, who had come with an intention to loot, found themselves in a tricky situation as store’s employees challenged them. The accused opened fire, during which one of the employees died.”

The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Majitha Road police station and started investigations.

This comes a day after three back-to-back armed robberies had taken place in the city.

Amritsar commissioner of police Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal and other senior officials visited the crime spot.