Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi: 70 new cases surface in fifth diarrhoea outbreak in two months
chandigarh news

Dera Bassi: 70 new cases surface in fifth diarrhoea outbreak in two months

Dera Bassi MC claimed that there was a sewage leakage, which has been plugged and now the water supply is normal
According to Dera Bassi municipal council’s executive officer Jagjit Singh, water was supplied through tankers till the sewage leakage was stopped. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

As many as 70 diarrhoea cases have been reported at Gulabgarh road in the past two days, making it the fifth outbreak in the Dera Bassi sub-division in the past two months.

Dera Bassi MC, however, claimed that there was a sewage leakage, which has been plugged and now the water supply is normal.

Contaminated supply is a common cause of cholera, a bacterial disease that causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

Senior medical officer, Dera Bassi, Sangeeta Jain said, “For the past two days, our teams are visiting the affected area and a medical camp has been set up. We are urging people to drink boiled water and chlorine tablets have been distributed. Now the situation is under control.”

In the past two months, around 900 people have been infected and two have died due to three outbreaks at Baltana, Peermuchalla village and Sukhna Colony near Dhakoli, all in Zirakpur, which falls under the Dera Bassi sub-division of the Mohali district.

RELATED STORIES

Dera Bassi municipal council’s executive officer Jagjit Singh said, “We stopped the normal supply and water was supplied through tankers. There was some leakage of sewage, which has been plugged. Now, fresh supply has been restored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man found dead in Chandigarh’s Maloya was murdered: Police

Mohali man ends life: Wife booked for abetment on daughter’s complaint

Chandigarh admn enhances dearness allowance by up to 25%

CHB e-auction: Only 16% of 191 properties find takers
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP