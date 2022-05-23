Dera Bassi doctors perform rare urethral reconstruction surgery

A team of doctors at the Government Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, have successfully performed perineal urethrostomy followed by urethral reconstruction — a rare surgical procedure — on a 70-year-old male patient. The patient had first come to the civil hospital on May 17 and was taken for surgery on May 21 under a team of doctors led by Dr Karan Bir Singh, said senior medical officer Dr Sangeeta Jain, who lauded the efforts of the team in providing superspecialty services.

SSDCH marks annual day

Mohali Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi, celebrated its annual day on the college premises. Local MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, the chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the event and congratulated the co-coordinator teams of faculty and students.

PU to hold national conference

Chandigarh Panjab University’s Centre for Social Work, in association with Indian Society of Professional Social Work (ISPSW), will organise the XL annual ISPSW conference at the campus on May 27 and 28. The central theme of the conference, which aims to promote discussions on rebuilding a sustainable post-pandemic world, is ‘Co-building a new eco-social world’.

Cleanliness drive at PU boys’ hostel

Chandigarh Boys’ Hostel 2, in association with the department of NSS, Panjab University, organised a special cleanliness drive. Hostel warden Tilak Raj and Centre for Medical Physics and Programme Officer chairperson Vivek Kumar encouraged students to maintain cleanliness at hostels.

