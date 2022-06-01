Dera Bassi man gets 10-year RI for raping woman

Over three years after a Dera Bassi resident was arrested for raping a woman, a local court on Tuesday awarded him 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the convict, identified as Ashish Kumar, alias Ashu. Default in payment of fine will lead to imprisonment of one more month.

On March 27, 2019, the woman’s father, a street vendor, had told the police that the eldest of his six daughters had gone out to buy some groceries, but did not return home. They tried to locate her, but in vain.

During their search operation, someone told them that Ashish had taken their daughter with him after promising to marry her.

After registering a case, police traced and arrested Ashish on April 4, 2019, and rescued the woman from his house. Later, her medical examination confirmed rape.