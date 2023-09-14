Dera Bassi mishap: Snatcher on the run with fractured leg

Police are on the lookout for a snatcher who had fled from the Dera Bassi civil hospital on Sunday after meeting with an accident while trying to escape.

In the accident, the accused, Harish, had fractured a leg, while his accomplice, Aarish of Rail Vihar, Zirakpur, had died.

In the accident, the accused, Harish, had fractured a leg, while his accomplice, Aarish of Rail Vihar, Zirakpur, had died.

The accused’s motorcycle had slipped while they were fleeing after snatching a vendor’s mobile phone in Dera Bassi on Sunday.

Following the accident, onlookers had rushed an injured Harish to the Dera Bassi hospital, from where he had escaped after receiving first aid.

Confirming this, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said the accused fled before police arrived at the hospital. However, efforts were on to nab him.

Aarish’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. Harish has been booked for snatching and theft.

