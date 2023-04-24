Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drug addict held for theft at Dera Bassi shop

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 24, 2023 01:27 AM IST

The accused was identified as Yusuf of Mubarakpur Camp, Dera Bassi. The shopkeeper, Geeta Devi, had told the police that the accused entered her shop from the rear door and put 12 copper glasses, two cookers and a brass cup in his bag

Dera Bassi police have arrested a drug addict who stole copper and brass utensils, and cash from a shopkeeper in Mubarakpur on April 21.

The accused was identified as Yusuf of Mubarakpur Camp, Dera Bassi. The shopkeeper, Geeta Devi, had told the police that the accused entered her shop from the rear door and put 12 copper glasses, two cookers and a brass cup in his bag. When she confronted him, he pushed her to a corner, and stole 2,000 from the cash counter and the money that she was counting.

After she lodged a complaint, police had registered a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching), 380 (theft), 454 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a manhunt.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, and the stolen utensils and snatched money were recovered from his possession, said Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia.

She added that the accused was a drug addict and took to crime to fulfil his addiction. He was previously also booked in murder bid and snatching cases.

