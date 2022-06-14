Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi realtor robbed of 1 crore: One more accused lands in police net, 68 lakh recovered
chandigarh news

Dera Bassi realtor robbed of 1 crore: One more accused lands in police net, 68 lakh recovered

Mohali police have already arrested two persons in the case in which a property dealer was robbed of ₹1 crore at gunpoint in Dera Bassi. The incident had taken place on June 10.
Police have arrested three persons in the case in the case in which a property dealer was robbed of 1 crore at gunpoint in Dera Bassi/ (HT File)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Three days after a property dealer was robbed of 1 crore at gunpoint in Dera Bassi, another accused has landed in the police net. Cops have so far recovered 68 lakh of the stolen money and arrested three persons in this case.

Mohali police have already arrested two persons in the case. The incident had taken place on June 10.

On the day of the incident, police had arrested Ranjodh Singh, who is accused of plotting the robbery after approaching the victim, Harjeet Singh Nagpal, with a lucrative property purchase offer. Police said it was Ranjodh who had asked Harjeet to bring the money to his office on Friday, claiming some land owners will be visiting him to seal the deal. But it was armed robbers who showed up instead and robbed Harjeet of the money.

Police had nabbed Ranjodh’s accomplice Maninderjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar, and had been visiting Harjeet’s office to fix the property deal.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that besides planning, Maninderjit was among the four men, who had walked into the property dealer’s office while brandishing a gun around 11 am on Friday and fled in full public view, on foot and snatched a motorcycle, after firing two shots at a vegetable vendor, who had managed to grab one of them.

RELATED STORIES

“On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Saurav Sharma, a resident of Vishnu Nagar, Gohana, who was part of planning the robbery. Sourav had arranged three men to conduct the robbery, along with Maninderjit,” the SSP added.

However, police are yet to arrest the other three men, who accompanied Maninder in executing the robbery plan.

The SSP further said, “During investigation, 28 lakh was recovered from Ranjodh’s residence and 40 lakh from Maninderjit’s procession, taking the total recovered money to 68 lakh. Besides, a Honda City car has also been recovered from them. We are trying to nab the remaining three accused and with their arrest and expecting to recover the remaining robbery amount too.”

Accused Maninderjit Singh and Sourav Sharma will be produced in the court on Tuesday and police will obtain their remand for further investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP