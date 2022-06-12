Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Dera Bassi realtor robbed of 1 crore: Robbers remain out of police reach

The robbers were captured on camera when they had walked into the property dealer’s office in Dera Bassi while brandishing a gun on Friday and had fled in full public view
The robbers had fled after firing two shots at a vegetable vendor, who had managed to grab one of them. (HT)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A day after four men robbed a property dealer of 1 crore at gunpoint and shot at a vegetable vendor who chased after them in Dera Bassi on Friday, police failed to make any progress in catching the accused.

The robbers were captured on camera when they had walked into the property dealer’s office while brandishing a gun around 11 am on Friday and fled in full public view, on foot and a snatched motorcycle, after firing two shots at the vegetable vendor, who had managed to grab one of them.

Police have so far arrested Ranjodh Singh, who is accused of plotting the robbery after approaching the victim, Harjeet Singh Nagpal, with a lucrative property purchase offer.

Police said it was Ranjodh who had asked Harjeet to bring the money to his office on Friday, claiming the land owners will be visiting him to seal the deal. But it was the armed robbers who showed up instead and snatched the money at gunpoint.

Ranjodh, a native of Zira, Ferozepur, currently living at Railway Vihar on VIP Road, Zirakpur, was produced in a court on Saturday and sent to five-day police remand.

“Ranjodh will be questioned as investigation suggests that more people were involved in plotting and executing the robbery. A suspect has been rounded up and raids are being conducted to arrest the shooters,” said sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dera Bassi police station.

Sources said the person rounded up was Ranjodh’s roommate, a resident of Amritsar, who had been visiting Harjeet’s office to fix the property deal.

Meanwhile, the vegetable vendor, Mohammad Sabir, 36, who suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach, is still undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh. He is said to be stable. A bullet had also scraped his head.

