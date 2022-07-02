Dera Bassi woman, lover held for killing husband

Two days after an unidentified body was found on a railway track in Dera Bassi, police on Friday arrested his wife and her accomplice for murdering him.

Giving details, ADGP (Railways) MF Farooqui said, “On June 29, an unidentified man’s body was found on a railway track with deep wounds, which appeared to have been caused by sharp-edged weapons. On investigation, the victim was identified as Sehdev, 49, a resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, who was presently living in Dera Bassi.”

“After identifying the victim, the police started investigating the matter and detained his wife, Mamta Devi, on suspicion. On interrogation, she confessed that she had killed her husband through a conspiracy with Harpreet Singh, 22, of Dera Bassi, with whom she had an extra-marital relationship,” ADGP said.

He said the accused first killed the victim and then dumped his body on the railway tracks to pass off the murder as a case of suicide.

Both are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.