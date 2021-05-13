Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim discharged from Rohtak hospital
chandigarh news

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim discharged from Rohtak hospital

Was admitted to PGIMS after he complained of dizziness in Sunaria jail on Wednesday, refused to undergo Covid-19 test before admission
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was hospitalised in Rohtak on Wednesday and discharged on Thursday after his health parameters were found to be normal. (HT photo)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS ) in Rohtak and taken back to Sunaria jail under tight security on Thursday afternoon after doctors found his health parameters normal.

The dera head was admitted to PGIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of dizziness.

Also read: Centre accepts panel’s recommendation to increase gap between Covishield doses

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said the sect head had declined to undergo the Covid-19 test before he was admitted. “On Wednesday, we received calls from Sunaria prison officials that his blood pressure has dropped. We sent Dr Sandeep, who is a nodal officer, along with two physicians. They found his blood pressure to be normal and returned. We received another call from the jail in the evening and decided to bring Gurmeet Ram Rahim to PGIMS,” she said.

A board of seven doctors was formed to treat him but he refused to give his swab samples for the rapid antigen test. “The doctors started the treatment after taking full precautions as the patient refused to undergo the Covid test,” she said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been jailed in Rohtak since 2017 after he was convicted of raping two women followers.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS ) in Rohtak and taken back to Sunaria jail under tight security on Thursday afternoon after doctors found his health parameters normal.

The dera head was admitted to PGIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of dizziness.

Also read: Centre accepts panel’s recommendation to increase gap between Covishield doses

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said the sect head had declined to undergo the Covid-19 test before he was admitted. “On Wednesday, we received calls from Sunaria prison officials that his blood pressure has dropped. We sent Dr Sandeep, who is a nodal officer, along with two physicians. They found his blood pressure to be normal and returned. We received another call from the jail in the evening and decided to bring Gurmeet Ram Rahim to PGIMS,” she said.

A board of seven doctors was formed to treat him but he refused to give his swab samples for the rapid antigen test. “The doctors started the treatment after taking full precautions as the patient refused to undergo the Covid test,” she said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been jailed in Rohtak since 2017 after he was convicted of raping two women followers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP