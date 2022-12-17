Dereliction of duty in Punjab’s housing dept: 42 officials served notice, three charge-sheeted

Punjab Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has issued show-cause notices to 42 officials, besides charge-sheeting three officials— two senior assistants and an assistant estate officer, for dereliction of duty. This action has been taken on the directions of housing and urban development minister Aman Arora.

Divulging details of the case, Arora said to ensure delivery of services to the public on time, the H&UD department has put in place an online mechanism in which applications and files received by the department are being monitored by senior officials and by him personally. Three officials, who got chargesheeted, include Jaspal Kaur assistant estate officer of Patiala Development Authority, Rajesh Kumar senior assistant (Accounts) of Amritsar Development Authority and Parminder Singh senior assistant of estate office GMADA. The 42 officials, who have been issued show-cause notices, include a JE (Civil) of Amritsar Development Authority, four JEs of Jalandhar Development Authority, a Section Officer (SO) and a Senior Assistant (Accounts) of Bathinda Development Authority. Four Senior Assistant (Accounts), an Assistant Estate Officer, a Sub Division Engineer (Civil), a Superintendent and a SO of GLADA.

