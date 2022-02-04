Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Despite ban, bullock-cart races continue unabated in Ludhiana’s rural areas
chandigarh news

Despite ban, bullock-cart races continue unabated in Ludhiana’s rural areas

Animal rights’ activists claim that most events have the backing of political leaders who are trying to woo voters ahead of assembly elections
Screengrab of the video of the bullock-cart race that was held at Jandali village of Payal constituency on January 14 and 15, as per animal rights’ activists. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Despite a ban on bullock cart races, such events are being organised in Ludhiana’s rural areas, with their frequency increasing as voting day gets closer. According to animal rights’ activists, some candidates are trying to woo voters by organising such tournaments.

Sandeep Jain, president, People for Animals Ludhiana, and volunteer, wildlife crime control bureau, said one such event was organised at Jandali village of Payal constituency on January 14 and 15. He said the name of a political leader was also announced during the event, and organisers had claimed that the leader had assured them that police won’t bother them.

Apart from the event at Jandali, attempts had also been made to hold four tournaments in villages around Ludhiana, said Jain. The first one was to be held at Ballal village on October 31, 2021. Another one was scheduled at Shergarh village of Machhiwara on November 23, 2021, and a third one at Dhatt village in Mullanpur on November 25, 2021. The fourth event was planned at Rurke Khurd village of Malerkotla on November 16, 2021. All four events were cancelled after intervention of animal rights’ activists.

RELATED STORIES

Animal rights’ activists revealed that Covid protocols also go for a toss at such events as a large number of people gather to see the race.

Jain said bullock-cart races are banned by the apex court but some groups are trying to violate the orders. He added that police should take strict action in such cases and lodge FIRs against violators.

Vikram Chandravanshi, legal consultant, Animal Welfare Board of India, said the Supreme Court has allowed Jalikattu event, with some conditions, but there is no permission to hold bullock cart races in Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP