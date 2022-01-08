Despite Covid surge, single counter set for vaccination, testing in Ludhiana

Paying no mind to the surge in coronavirus cases in the city, health authorities have set up a single vaccination and testing counter at the civil surgeon’s office, increasing the risk of exposure.

Incidentally, with people hurrying to get their vaccine shots as the third wave of the virus begins its ascend, the single Covid counter at the civil surgeon’s office is the most crowded area on the premises. Among those at the civil surgeon’s office were a few people who were exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including cough and cold, and were waiting to get an RT-PCR test.

The queue grew longer after the vaccination centre opened an hour late. One of the persons, Surinder Kumar of Kundan Puri, said he had arrived at the vaccination unit at around 8am, but no one was present.

‘Stampede-like situation’

“Soon a huge crowd gathered at the Covid counter. As the crowd continued to swell, cops deployed at the venue had to use force to avoid a stampede-like situation,” he said.

“The cotton swabs given after administering the vaccine were scattered on the floor at the vaccination point. When I raised the issue, a policeman standing at the vaccination counter started handing out tokens ,” said Rakesh Kumar.

While standing in line in the drizzle, a local, Gurpreet Singh, who was waiting to get his tests done, said, “I am suffering from cough, cold and fever and have been waiting for over half-an-hour to get the test done. Why can’t the testing counter be set-up at a separate location,” said he said.

“There are so many vacant rooms at the civil surgeon’s office and the testing centre could be shifted anywhere. The health department authorities know best why both vaccination and testing is being done at the same place,” said Sushil Kumar, who wanted to get vaccinated.

Residents’ reports delayed

Some residents were in line to find out the status of their Covid report, two days after they had been taken. “I have a body ache, cough and fever. I had given my Covid samples on Thursday morning, but have still not received my report,” said a resident.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said due caution was being taken to avoid mingling of the two groups visiting the Covid counter. “The issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

Additional deputy commissioner- cum- nodal officer Nayan Jassal took note of the anomaly, and said guidelines will be issued to set-up Covid testing centres at a separate location.