Despite PPCB order, GMADA fails to check pollution of N-choe in Mohali

Despite the directions of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has failed to check the discharge of industrial effluents into N-choe in Chappar Chiri, Mohali.

Following a show-cause notice to GMADA under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the officials concerned had gone in for a personal hearing before PPCB on August 24.

There, GMADA officials and the district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) were told to survey the area and submit within 10 days details of projects that were not connected with the sewerage system or sewerage treatment plant (STP), or had no other legalised disposal arrangements.

They were also directed to initiate necessary legal action against illegal disposals into the natural choe. But nothing has been done, proceedings of PPCB stated.

PPCB superintending engineer Paramjeet Singh said as the officials failed to comply with the board’s directions, they will now write to the higher authorities of GMADA to initiate action against the officials concerned and propose a penalty.

GMADA’s chief engineer Davinder Singh said, “I am not aware of the issue, but will look into it and seek a report from the officials concerned.”