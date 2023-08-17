Despite precarious fiscal health, government will rehabilitate all affected by natural calamities: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday visited the disaster-hit villages in Sarkaghat assembly constituency of Mandi district take a stock of losses.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu intracting with people in flood-hit Dharampur area of Mandi district on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Speaking to media persons, Sukhu said that Sarkaghat area has suffered huge losses in the monsoon rains. “In fact, entire Himachal has been hit and the losses are estimated to rise to ₹10,000 crore,” he said.

Notwithstanding the precarious fiscal health of the state, we would rehabilitate each and every person affected by the natural disasters, said the chief minister. “Government will increase the relief amount and those whose houses have been destroyed, we will help them rebuild houses,” he added.

Sukhu visited the Jukain, Matehari and Baldwara villages which have been severely hit by landslides and floods causing widespread damage to private and public property. Sukhu also interacted with the affected families at the relief camps.

Sukhu said that the government stands by people of Himachal in these testing times.

Sukhu said on Thursday that the state government has decided to relax the provisions of “Vidhayak Ksetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana” (VKVNY) during the financial year 2023-24 and include protection works of retaining or breast walls and channelisation of nullahs in its ambit. The decision was taken in view of the loss of life and property cause by the incessant rains.

The CM said that the decision has been taken for speeding up the relief and rescue operations in the state. Beneficiaries will be eligible after submitting a report that the retaining or breast walls have been damaged or washed away because of rains which occurred after June 2023 and there is threat to the houses of the individuals by revenue officers patwari or panchayats heads. He said the channelisation of nullahs can be recommended by MLAs if the patwari panchayat head gives a report that the recent rains have loosened the strata.

