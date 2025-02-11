Despite SC order, no slash in PU’s NRI quota seats

Despite a 2024 Supreme Court ruling against expanding non-resident Indian (NRI) quota criteria in Punjab, Panjab University (PU) has introduced similar provisions. For the 2025-26 session, PU will reserve 10% of seats beyond the sanctioned strength for wards of NRIs. PU vice-chancellor prof Renu Vig said in their legal opinion, they concluded that the order was for medical colleges in Punjab and not for PU, which is why they have gone ahead with a similar admission policy for NRI students for the 2025-26 session. (HT File)

The apex court had dismissed a set of petitions challenging a Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) order that had quashed the Punjab government’s move to broaden the NRI quota criteria. A bench led by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud had condemned the expansion of NRI quota in Punjab’s medical colleges, calling it a “fraud” that forces more meritorious students out of the admission process. The bench had said that such a broad interpretation of NRI eligibility, which even allowed distant relatives to qualify, amounted to a “money-spinning tactic” that undermines the integrity of education system.

PU also offers reservation of 10% seats over and above the sanctioned strength for NRIs and NRI wards. A candidate must fulfil the criterion for NRI status under the Income Tax Act, in the year in which he/she seeks admission in PU.

However, these 10% seats also include wards of NRIs which constitute anyone who is in a first degree blood relation with an NRI. This includes spouse, children, paternal and maternal aunts and uncles, maternal and paternal grandparents and first degree maternal and paternal cousins of the candidate. The guidelines mention that first priority will be given to NRIs over their wards.

PU had sought legal opinion regarding this in September 2024, following the SC order. However, vice-chancellor prof Renu Vig said in their legal opinion, they concluded that the order was for medical colleges in Punjab and not for PU, which is why they have gone ahead with a similar admission policy for NRI students for the 2025-26 session.

Meanwhile, University Grants Commission (UGC) also doesn’t have any provision for admission to wards of NRIs. There is a provision for foreign nationals, as per which 25% supernumerary seats over and above the total number of sanctioned seats in each undergraduate or postgraduate course are reserved for foreign nationals in PU as well. This includes anyone who holds a foreign passport.

In a bid to draw more foreign students to the varsity, PU offers fee concessions to students from underdeveloped countries. Students from non-English speaking countries need not qualify IELTS or TOEFL exam if they have passed lower examinations from an English medium board, institution or university.

The NRI ward admission is a means for the university to get more money. For the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), the first-year fees for bachelors in engineering, in 2024-25, was around ₹1.21 lakh while NRI students had to pay over ₹5 lakh.

However, PU also loses out in various rankings because of a low presence of international students. Dean international students Kewal Krishan said this year they will take to the social media and advertise PU courses for foreign students along similar lines with some private varsities of the region. Admissions will commence with the new session from July onwards.

In 2024-25, there were 24 foreign national students and 59 students under NRI and wards of NRI category in the university.