Independence Day security review: Ensure foolproof arrangements, Punjab DGP Yadav tells force

To ensure foolproof security arrangements in the state ahead of Independence Day, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday held two high-level meetings to review the law and order situation in Patiala and Rupnagar range.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav addresses a meeting with senior police officers of various districts of Punjab over security arrangements ahead of Independence Day in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting of four districts of Patiala Range — Patiala, Malerkotla, Sangrur and Barnala — was held in Patiala, while, the meeting of three districts of Ropar Range — SAS Nagar, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib — was held in Mohali.

After reviewing the crime data, the DGP appreciated the Patiala police for swift action in crime cases, highlighting that the crime detection should be top priority.

During the meetings, the DGP briefed officers on various aspects, including Independence Day arrangements, law and order issues, suggestions on further improvement of policing, and the current requisites for effective law enforcement. He also shared various security alerts and inputs with the officers.

The state-level function for I-Day celebration will be organised in Patiala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DGP Yadav also inaugurated a canteen for the welfare of the police personnel, where they can buy grocery products or other daily need items at subsidised rates.

He also honoured police officials and personnel of Patiala and Ropar to encourage and motivate them to perform their duties more effectively.