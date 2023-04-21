Ludhiana: Dhaba owner booked after wife ends life

A dhaba owner has been booked for abetment after his wife allegedly ended her life by consuming poison in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the brother of the victim, who is a resident of Raikot Road, Sudhar in Ludhiana. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the brother of the victim, who is a resident of Raikot Road, Sudhar in Ludhiana.

The complainant said that his sister, 30, had married the accused in 2021. It was her sister’s second marriage. The complainant added that soon after the marriage, the accused started harassing his sister. He intervened several times, but to no avail.

The complainant alleged that on April 18, his sister ended her life by consuming poison.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.