Dhaba owner shot dead in Sonepat; kin block highway, demand arrests

A day after 33-year-old dhaba owner was allegedly shot dead following a dispute over a scooter being driven at high speed near Kundli of Sonepat, his relatives and supporters blocked the GT Road, part of NH-44, near the Kundli-Singhu border disrupting traffic briefly.

Narendra collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Delhi’s Narela, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the family told the police. (HT File)

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The deceased, identified as Narendra Khatri, a resident of Kundli, had been running a Dhaba at Payau Manihari along with his brother for nearly 10 years. He had been married for around six years and is survived by his wife and two sons aged about two and four years.

According to family members the incident took place on Sunday night when around 20 to 22 youths were sitting near a water plant in Umashankar Colony, around half a kilometre from the dhaba and were allegedly consuming alcohol. Aman Yadav, a resident of Paper Mill Colony allegedly arrived at the spot on a scooter at high speed.

Nikhil, who manages the water plant and nearby rented rooms, reportedly asked Aman to slow down, leading to an argument. Family members alleged that Aman and the other youths abused Nikhil, following which the confrontation escalated into a physical scuffle.

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{{^usCountry}} On learning about the dispute, Narendra reached the spot and attempted to intervene and pacify both sides. However, relatives alleged that Aman also abused Narendra. As the argument intensified, the accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at Narendra with the bullet hitting him in the chest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On learning about the dispute, Narendra reached the spot and attempted to intervene and pacify both sides. However, relatives alleged that Aman also abused Narendra. As the argument intensified, the accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at Narendra with the bullet hitting him in the chest. {{/usCountry}}

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Narendra collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Delhi’s Narela, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the family told the police.

The accused allegedly fled after the incident. Soon after getting information a team from Kundli police station reached the spot, took the body for post-mortem. Police said they were searching for the accused and examining CCTV footage from the area while questioning people who were present during the incident.

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Police personnel reached the protest site and tried to persuade the demonstrators to clear the road. Reports said the protesters later also gheraoed the Kundli police station.

Sonepat commissioner of police Mamta Singh said that the traffic was restored within 10 minutes and the family members agreed to cremate the body. She said that the police teams are working to arrest the accused.