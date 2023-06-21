Dhakoli underpass design finalised, says Mohali DC

The design for construction of an underpass at the Dhakoli railway crossing has been finalised and construction will start soon.

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain during her visit to Dhakoli, along with railway authorities, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain shared this during her visit to the site, along with railway authorities, on Tuesday.

Jain said the underpass, which will come up at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore, will help solve the issue of traffic snarls at the Kalka-Ambala T-point at Zirakpur. It will also reduce traffic chaos near the Dhakoli police station and Zirakpur civil hospital.

The deputy commissioner also took stock of the ongoing project of cleaning and re-sectioning of Sukhna Choe that is being undertaken for the first time for flood protection.

She said the choe, which carried surplus storm water of Sukhna lake and met Ghaggar river at Bhankharpur, was in dire need of cleanliness to carry storm water at full capacity. “The ₹1-crore project is near completion and the deadline has been fixed as June 30,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deputy commissioner asked Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta to follow up on the railway underpass project regularly so that it can be initiated in time by completing all formalities. She also stressed the need for timely completion of the cleanliness and re-sectioning work of Sukhna Choe to avert flood-like situations during monsoon in areas adjacent to Baltana and Zirakpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON