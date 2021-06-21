Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dharam Pal appointed Chandigarh adviser

He replaces Manoj Parida, who heads on central deputation as chairman of the National Authority of Chemical Weapons
Dharam Pal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed the new adviser of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Dharam Pal, a 1988-batch IAS officer, will be the new adviser of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Union home ministry issued the transfer orders of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre officer on Monday.

“Consequent upon repatriation from central deputation, Dharam Pal is hereby posted in Chandigarh as adviser with immediate effect,” the notification said.

Before his present assignment, he was additional secretary in the department of fertilisers under the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, New Delhi.

Dharam Pal replaces outgoing UT adviser Manoj Parida, who was transferred to Delhi on June 17, six months before the completion of his three-year tenure. Parida will take over as the chairman of the National Authority of Chemical Weapons Convention.

