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Dharamshala: Exiled Tibetans protest China’s ‘ethnic unity law’

Six major Tibetan NGOs including Tibetan Youth Congress, Tibetan Women’s Association, Gu-Chu-Sum Movement of Tibet, National Democratic Party of Tibet, Students for a Free Tibet – India, and the International Tibet Network have organised this protest march

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 08:44 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Tibetans in-exile gathered in North Indian hill town Dharamshala to hold a protest march against China’s ethnic unity and progress law on Saturday.

The protest was held to honour Lobga Rangzen, who set himself on fire outside the UN Headquarters in New York, and to condemn China’s ethnic unity and progress law. (HT File)
The protest was held to honour Lobga Rangzen, who set himself on fire outside the UN Headquarters in New York, and to condemn China’s ethnic unity and progress law. (HT File)

Six major Tibetan NGOs including Tibetan Youth Congress, Tibetan Women’s Association, Gu-Chu-Sum Movement of Tibet, National Democratic Party of Tibet, Students for a Free Tibet – India, and the International Tibet Network have organised this protest march.

The protest was held to honour Lobga Rangzen, who set himself on fire outside the UN Headquarters in New York, and to condemn China’s ethnic unity and progress law.

The organisations also call on the United Nations and the international community to recognise martyr Lobga Rangzen’s sacrifice, address the worsening human rights situation in Tibet, reject China’s policy of forced assimilation, and support the Tibetan people’s right to freedom.

Tenzin Yingsel, project officer Tibetan Women’s Association said, “Today, the six NGOs have organised this rally and lots of Tibetan have joined this rally from the main Tibetan Temple Tsuglagkhang to the Police Ground in lower Dharamsala. We held this rally for a call on the governments and for the recent self immolation by Martyr Lobga Rangzen who set himself on fire outside the UN headquarters just one day after the implementation of the ethnic unity law. So this is a call for the United Nations that his sacrifice should not go unseen and we want justice.”

 
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