Dharamshala: Pong wetland set for fresh eco-tourism push

A major stopover for migratory birds in north India and a wetland of international importance, Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary in Himachal’s Kangra district is set for a fresh eco-tourism push. The Pong wildlife sanctuary serves as an avian habitat, during the winter months from November to February. (HT File)

Through a recent agreement, the Pong Lake Biodiversity Conservation Society (PLBCS) and the District Water Sports & Allied Activities Society, Kangra, have joined hands to develop eco-friendly tourism activities and related infrastructure within the protected areas of Kangra region, in particular the Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary.

The agreement aims to promote Kangra and Pong Dam Lake as a sustainable eco-tourism destination while ensuring that tourism development does not adversely impact sensitive ecosystems. It also provides for sustainable construction, waste management and compliance with environmental safeguards laid down by the central and state government.

Kangra district tourism development officer Vinay Dhiman said, “We will earmark the boundaries of the area and the activities, keeping in mind its eco-sensitivity and conservation. All activities will be carried out strictly under the supervision of the biodiversity conservation society.”

Under the agreement, PLBCS will develop and execute ecotourism activities and related works within protected areas, besides securing the required forest and wildlife clearances and monitoring the quality of the work. The District Water Sports & Allied Activities Society will be responsible for marketing and publicity of the eco-tourism activity, ensuring compliance with safety guidelines for water and adventure sports, and selecting and overseeing operators.

Once individual projects are completed, they will be handed over to operators selected through a due process for operation and maintenance. The operator will be selected through an expression of interest or notice inviting tender, followed by preparation of a request for proposal and shortlisting the operator.

The Pong Dam Lake, one of India’s largest man-made reservoirs, is a biodiversity-rich wetland located on the Beas River in the Shivalik hills of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. Built in 1975 and named after Maharana Pratap, the vast reservoir spans nearly 24,529 hectares (60,610 acres), with about 15,662 hectares (38,700 acres) forming the lake.

The Himachal government proclaimed the reservoir as a Wildlife Sanctuary in 1983, with the final notification in 1999. The lake was declared as a wetland of national importance by the government of India in 1994 and was the first wetland in the state to be designated a Ramsar Site in 2002.

The wildlife sanctuary spreads over a geographical area of 673 sq km. A premier avian habitat, during the winter months from November to February, it serves as a critical stopover and wintering ground for more than 100,000 migratory birds travelling along the Central Asian Flyway from regions including Siberia and Central Asia.