DIG Bhullar graft case: CBI court adjourns hearing to May 11

A Special CBI Court in Chandigarh on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings in the corruption case against suspended Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar and co-accused Kirshanu Sharda to May 11, making it clear that no further delay would be permitted.

The court also allowed the defence one final opportunity to examine documents supplied by the prosecution on April 24. (HT)

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The directions were passed by special judge Bhawna Jain during the hearing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea, filed under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, seeking an expeditious and day-to-day trial in the matter.

The court also allowed the defence one final opportunity to examine documents supplied by the prosecution on April 24. “It will be the last adjournment for the above-said purpose,” the court observed, underlining its intent to prevent procedural delays at the pre-trial stage.

The court also took up an application filed by Bhullar under Section 230 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking copies of documents collected during the investigation but not relied upon by the CBI. The prosecution submitted its reply, and a copy was furnished to the defence. The matter will be argued on the next date of hearing.

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{{^usCountry}} In a related development, an application moved by Sharda regarding the disclosure of documents was also disposed of after the CBI placed on record a detailed list of documents. Both accused have been directed to remain in judicial custody and will be produced again via video conferencing on May 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a related development, an application moved by Sharda regarding the disclosure of documents was also disposed of after the CBI placed on record a detailed list of documents. Both accused have been directed to remain in judicial custody and will be produced again via video conferencing on May 11. {{/usCountry}}

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