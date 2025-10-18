DIG HS Bhullar’s arrest: After a smooth, privileged rise, a hard fall over graft

Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday for allegedly demanding ₹8-lakh bribe from a scrap dealer, enjoyed a smooth entry and then rise in the Punjab Police, backed by his DGP father’s legacy, privilege and political connections.

Bhullar, currently posted in the Ropar range, was recruited as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in 1993 during the tenure of chief minister Beant Singh, as a special case while invoking “special provisions”. DSPs, traditionally, are hired through direct recruitment via the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam or by promotion from within the force.

His father, Mehal Singh Bhullar, then inspector general (IG), heading the operations wing at the peak of terrorism in Punjab, was close to then Congress leadership and was later elevated as director general of police (DGP).

Harcharan’s recruitment, cleared by then Beant Singh government, was seen as recognition of his father’s “contribution in the fight against terrorism.”

This privilege set the tone for his police career, one marked by plum postings, rapid promotions and cordial ties across subsequent political dispensations.

Less than a decade after his “special recruitment”, he was promoted as superintendent of police (SP) in 2001.

But even before this elevation, he was posted as SP in Mohali while still a DSP, at a time when his father was the state police chief, raising many an eyebrows.

Climbing to the SSP rank over the years, Bhullar remained the district police head across Barnala, Jagraon, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Ropar and Mohali.

His peers term him an “effective” and “pliable”, which helped him build closeness with the successive governments of the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and now the Aam Aadmi Party.

During his tenure as Dera Bassi DSP, he faced allegations of harassment by a woman, prompting the Punjab and Haryana high court to restrain him from entering Ropar district.

In 2017, as the Gurdaspur SSP, Bhullar oversaw the registration of a rape case against former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah.

He rose to DIG rank in 2023, serving as zonal DIG Patiala, Law and Order, and most recently in Ropar. He also headed the special investigation team (SIT) probing the drug smuggling case against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Bhullar, whose younger brother Kuldeep Singh Bhullar is a Congress leader based in Patiala, was due for promotion as inspector general (IG) next year, before his retirement in October 2026.

His arrest at the fag end of a largely unblemished run marks a rare instance of a senior Punjab Police officer being held by a central agency on graft charges, a dramatic turn to a 32-year career built on legacy and connections.