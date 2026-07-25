The English Edge programme, introduced by the Punjab government for students of Classes 9 to 12 in government schools, is facing major implementation hurdles due to lack of sufficient technological infrastructure The programme has a completion deadline of July 25.

The programme has a completion deadline of July 25. (HT Photo)

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Teachers say the programme, which largely depends on online learning, has become difficult to complete because many students lack smartphones or internet access, while schools are already grappling with severe staff shortages due to teachers being deployed on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and drug census duties.

The programme include levels — A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and C2 — with students required to complete online lessons in reading, writing, speaking and listening. Schools are monitored through an online dashboard, and those failing to achieve the prescribed targets are placed in the ‘red zone.’

Teachers say the targets are unrealistic for many government schools where students come from economically weaker families. An english teacher from a government school said several students have access to only one smartphone in the family, which is usually carried to work by their father. “The children get little or no time to complete the lessons at home. As a result, schools are pushed into the red zone despite our efforts,” the teacher said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, officiating head of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Dhanansu, said schools are already functioning with limited staff because many teachers are performing SIR and drug survey duties. “Putting additional pressure on schools through strict deadlines and red-zone monitoring is unfair when classrooms are already understaffed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, officiating head of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Dhanansu, said schools are already functioning with limited staff because many teachers are performing SIR and drug survey duties. “Putting additional pressure on schools through strict deadlines and red-zone monitoring is unfair when classrooms are already understaffed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another teacher said many educators are using their own mobile phones during school hours so students can complete the required modules. “Some teachers even recharge students’ internet packs from their own pockets because otherwise the schools are held responsible for poor progress,” the teacher said.

The report shows several schools, including PM SHRI GSSS, Haibowal Khurd, GSSS, Galib Kalan and School of Eminence (SOE), Doraha, remain in the red zone for homework usage. Schools such as GSSS, Manki, and SOE, Jagraon, are also reported to be in the red zone under app usage.

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Despite repeated attempts, district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madaan did not respond for a comment.