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Digital transactions gain traction at Ludhiana railway station, dedicated counters alloted

Railways push cashless ticketing with dedicated counters, awareness drive till April 23, nearly 25% unreserved tickets also go digital as campaign boosts adoption

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Digital payments have seen a sharp surge at Ludhiana Junction, with 20-25% of unreserved tickets and nearly 50% of reserved bookings now being processed digitally, officials said.

People at the dedicated counters for digital payments at the railway station in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The shift follows the introduction of digital payment facilities by the Railways in 2024. As part of the initiative, the Ferozepur Division has set up dedicated booking windows for digital transactions at major stations, including Ludhiana Junction, to streamline ticketing, enhance transparency, and improve crowd management.

To further boost adoption, the division is running a special awareness campaign across stations from April 6 to April 23, encouraging passengers to opt for digital modes of payment and booking.

“At present, at least 20-25% of daily transactions at the unreserved ticket counters are digital,” said a senior station official. “In reserved ticketing, nearly half of the transactions are now digital,” the officer added.”Almost all parcel booking transactions have also shifted to digital platforms,” another official at the railway station said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Digital transactions gain traction at Ludhiana railway station, dedicated counters alloted
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Digital transactions gain traction at Ludhiana railway station, dedicated counters alloted
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