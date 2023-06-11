Nearly 70% city college students addicted to mobile phones: Study

In a disconcerting revelation, a recent study conducted at Christian Medical College has uncovered a startling fact about undergraduate college students in Ludhiana. The study conducted by Dr Ardhana Singh and professor Dr Avneet Singh of the college aimed at examining the impact of phone addiction on mental health has exposed a severe mental crisis gripping the students. The findings reveal that a staggering 68.6% of college students in Ludhiana are addicted to their phones, resulting in alarming rates of depression, anxiety, stress, and loneliness.

The study, encompassing a sample size of 1,152 students across Ludhiana, delved into the smartphone habits of an average 19-year-old student, unearthing a troubling reality. Over two-thirds of these students spend more than two consecutive hours on their phones, showcasing the excessive nature of their phone usage. Individuals who used phone for longer consecutive hours were found to be more prone to mental health ailments.

Notably, 37% of participants admitted to checking notifications immediately, triggering a cascade of anxiety, stress, and profound feelings of loneliness.

Dr Avneet Singh, an expert in community health medicine, expressed concern over the growing disconnect between the younger generation and their families.

“Rise of virtual reality, fueled by excessive phone usage, is the primary cause behind the manifold increase in mental health issues among this age group. Phones have consumed their time, leaving them in a state of profound loneliness as their social interactions are predominantly mediated through various internet apps. This dependence on digital connections has given rise to widespread depression, anxiety, and stress among Ludhiana’s college students,” he adds.

Furthermore, researchers have observed that a significant majority of students have become so compulsive that they cannot even wait for lectures to end before checking their phones or replying to notifications. To address this alarming trend, many colleges have implemented fines and other strict measures to deter students from using their phones inside classrooms.

Suksham Ahluwalia, principal of Arya College, highlighted the exacerbation of gadget obsession in the post-pandemic world. She emphasised that the mindless usage of devices, not only among college students but also among children as young as two or three years old, is dulling their lives and inviting physical and mental health problems.

“Adding to the concern, it has been observed that parents and guardians are not doing enough to break this harmful habit. Instead, some parents even take pride in the fact that their toddlers are capable of using phones and accessing the internet. However, this convenience comes at the cost of prolonged screen time and the associated negative impacts on the child’s well-being,” she added.

Experts suggest several measures to combat phone and internet addiction among young individuals. They recommend implementing the 20-20-20 rule, which entails taking a 20-second break and looking away at an object 20 meters away after continuous phone usage for 20 minutes. Additionally, social media detox, parental vigilance, and minimising dependency on phones are crucial steps that can help individuals overcome this addiction. In cases where signs of addiction have advanced, seeking professional help at the earliest is strongly advised, says Dr Parminder of Christian Medical College.

