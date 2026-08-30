Disgruntled leaders hold ‘Punjab BJP Bachao Yatra’ in Sangrur

Three BJP leaders who were issued show-cause notices joined forces with party members and workers on Saturday to hold the “Punjab BJP Bachao Yatra”.

The protest march was held to voice opposition against the removal of several district presidents, a decision reportedly orchestrated by Punjab BJP organisation secretary Manthri Srinivasulu. (Ht Photo)

The protest march was held to voice opposition against the removal of several district presidents, a decision reportedly orchestrated by Punjab BJP organisation secretary Manthri Srinivasulu.

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Former Sangrur district president Maninder Kapial stated that he does not fear being removed from the party and will continue working for its welfare.

He stated that he still hasn’t received an explanation for why he was removed as district president just 13 days after his appointment.

Kapial stated that the group gathered today to demand an explanation for the removal of the presidents. “Srinivasulu should have provided an official notice explaining the replacement,” he said.

Randeep Deol, a local BJP leader, said BJP workers are reportedly furious because they feel that Srinivasulu, an “outsider”, is imposing a “dictatorship” in Punjab.

Regarding the notice, he said they do not fear it and stated they will file a reply.

Punjab BJP’s disciplinary committee on August 27 issued show-cause notices to former Sangrur district presidents Randeep Singh Deol and Maninder Singh Kapial, and Jatinder Kalra, former cells coordinator, state BJP, over statements allegedly made against the party’s internal affairs during a press conference in Sangrur on August 25. At a press conference, the disgruntled faction had announced the ‘Punjab BJP Bachao Yatra’ for August 29 to voice its concerns over recent organisational changes in the state unit.

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{{^usCountry}} The differences in the Punjab BJP surfaced earlier this month after the party appointed six new district presidents as part of an exercise to strengthen its organisational structure. Kapial was among those removed in the reshuffle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The differences in the Punjab BJP surfaced earlier this month after the party appointed six new district presidents as part of an exercise to strengthen its organisational structure. Kapial was among those removed in the reshuffle. {{/usCountry}}

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