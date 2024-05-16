Dismantle all illegal structures at Rakh Bagh, NGT tells Ludhiana MC

In a development addressing concerns of illegal commercialisation in Rakh Bagh, a public park, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directives against M/s OP Munjal Foundation and others. The case stemmed from an application filed by Yogesh Maini, a city resident, highlighting violations of an agreement aimed at maintaining the park. The Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) has been instructed to dismantle all temporary and permanent structures within the public park and provide an action-taken report within the next three months. The applicant raised concerns about unauthorised commercial activities, including the charging of hefty fee for rides and the operation of a cafeteria. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to the application, M/s Hero Cycles Limited, through its CSR arm M/s OP Munjal Foundation entered into a five-year agreement with the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana in 2015 to maintain Rakh Bagh. However, the foundation allegedly sublet the park area for amusement work to M/s Shalu Amusement Park, contravening agreement clauses. The applicant raised concerns about unauthorised commercial activities, including the charging of hefty fee for rides and the operation of a cafeteria.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Petitioners Dr Amandeep Singh Bains and Yogesh Maini highlighted that the MCL had initially entrusted the maintenance of the public park to M/s OP Munjal Foundation under the Park Management Policy of 2017, utilising corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. However, the foundation deviated from the policy’s provisions by converting the park area into an amusement park and establishing a cafeteria. Moreover, the illegal installation of a statue belonging to the foundation’s family member, contrary to directives from the Supreme Court, went unaddressed by the MCL until the petitioners intervened. Although the MCL removed the statue and part of the cafeteria following the petition, incomplete action prompted further objections from the petitioners.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that the amusement park, ostensibly operated by M/s OP Munjal Foundation, collected funds under the account of Maple Adventure, indicating profit-driven motives behind the illegal activities. The Pakshi Seva Society was accused of encroaching upon a significant portion of the park and causing disturbances near the War Memorial, yet no action had been taken by the MCL against these violations.

The NGT, acknowledging the breach of agreement conditions by M/s OP Munjal Foundation and its adverse environmental impact, directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to explore imposing environmental compensation. Additionally, the MCL was instructed to dismantle all unauthorised structures within the public park and submit a comprehensive report within three months. Failure to comply within the stipulated time frame could result in further legal action against the municipal commissioner under Section 15 of the NGT Act, 2010.