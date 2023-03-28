Disproportionate assets case: VB to question former Ludhiana Congress MLA Vaid on Mar 29

Former Congress MLA from Gill constituency Kuldeep Vaid will be questioned for the second time by officials of the vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Former Ludhiana Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid (HT file photo)

He was earlier questioned on March 20.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, VB) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said Vaid will be appearing before the bureau on Wednesday as part of the inquiry.

Earlier, on March 13 and 14, the technical team of VB conducted back-to-back raids to evaluate his properties. The Division number 5 police had also registered an FIR against him under the Excise Act after liquor bottles in excessive quantities were recovered from his residence in Sarabha Nagar.

A 1992-batch Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, who was upgraded to the Indian Administrative Service in 2007, Vaid was the Moga deputy commissioner and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority additional chief administrator during service.

He won the 2017 assembly election from Ludhiana’s Gill constituency on the Congress ticket. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jiwan Singh Sanghowal in the 2022 assembly polls. Vaid had declared assets worth ₹ 21.55 crore as per the affidavit filed in 2022 polls.

